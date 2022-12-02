Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Up 121.0% in November

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,707. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.36. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

BBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

