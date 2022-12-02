Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Holdings Lifted by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 54.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 822.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 33,617 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 3.2 %

BIPC stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $44.22. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,902. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

