BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.93-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.31 billion. BRP also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.65-12.00 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.09.

DOOO stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $88.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 799.55% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 31,305 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BRP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BRP by 33.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BRP by 114.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

