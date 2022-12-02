Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Trading Up 2.6%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47. 262,222 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 168,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period.

