Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Trading 3% Higher

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.44. 89,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 405,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the second quarter valued at about $323,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.