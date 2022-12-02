Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 360,508 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $1,517,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 423,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after buying an additional 163,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CALM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $58.13 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.35%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading

