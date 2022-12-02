Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the October 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 9,396.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $11.79. 197,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,837. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

