CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Down 18.9% in November

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CalAmp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. CalAmp has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $10.50.

Insider Activity at CalAmp

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $193,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,190,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,698,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $193,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,190,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,698,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,159.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 673,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,822 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,565,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 56,058 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,952,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,181 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,958,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.