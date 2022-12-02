Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,501.41

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,501.41 ($41.89) and traded as high as GBX 3,917.80 ($46.87). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,820 ($45.70), with a volume of 35,284 shares changing hands.

Caledonia Investments Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,512.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,597.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 360.58.

Caledonia Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is 5.76%.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

In related news, insider Anne Farlow purchased 2,000 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,123 ($37.36) per share, for a total transaction of £62,460 ($74,721.86). Also, insider William Wyatt sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,480 ($41.63), for a total transaction of £855,384 ($1,023,309.01).

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

