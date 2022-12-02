Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,501.41

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,501.41 ($41.89) and traded as high as GBX 3,917.80 ($46.87). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,820 ($45.70), with a volume of 35,284 shares changing hands.
Caledonia Investments Stock Down 3.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,512.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,597.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 360.58.
Caledonia Investments Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is 5.76%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Caledonia Investments Company Profile
Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
