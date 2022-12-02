Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.67, for a total transaction of C$197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,705,778.25.

Calian Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$66.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$51.99 and a 12-month high of C$72.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.73.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calian Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on CGY shares. Bank of Montreal cut their price target on shares of Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Calian Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.00.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

