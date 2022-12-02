Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 452,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

In related news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at $740,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,526.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,219 shares of company stock worth $364,302 over the last three months. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 218,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,029. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $613.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

