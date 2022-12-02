Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Sells $68,148.12 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $68,148.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,526.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cambium Networks Trading Up 6.7 %

Cambium Networks stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $613.96 million, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 936,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 706,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.