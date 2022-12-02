Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $1,741,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.