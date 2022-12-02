Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$66.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CM. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.88.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

TSE:CM traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,967. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$55.35 and a 52-week high of C$83.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.