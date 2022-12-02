Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) rose 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.12. Approximately 30,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 962,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,625 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 73,237 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,818 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,314 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.