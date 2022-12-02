Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Canfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

TSE:CFP opened at C$23.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$18.42 and a 52 week high of C$33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

