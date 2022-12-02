Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CSFB lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.10.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE CPX traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$46.90. 159,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,133. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$51.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

Capital Power Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.10 per share, with a total value of C$145,523.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,440.55. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07.

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.