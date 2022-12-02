Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.26

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 1503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.69) to GBX 250 ($2.99) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.93) to GBX 255 ($3.05) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capricorn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

