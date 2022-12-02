Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Head to Head Survey

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Genenta Science and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A Caribou Biosciences -714.82% -26.66% -22.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$6.54 million N/A N/A Caribou Biosciences $9.60 million 58.20 -$66.92 million ($1.51) -6.07

This table compares Genenta Science and Caribou Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Genenta Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caribou Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genenta Science and Caribou Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 3 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Genenta Science currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 338.10%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 203.49%. Given Genenta Science’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

Summary

Genenta Science beats Caribou Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. It is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

