Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 44.9% in November

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

CJPRY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 54,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,428. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

About Central Japan Railway

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.