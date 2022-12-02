CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Down 4.3%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71. 1,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on CEVA to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CEVA Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $623.81 million, a P/E ratio of -29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 6.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in CEVA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

