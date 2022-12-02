Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.34

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.34 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.55 ($0.13). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.13), with a volume of 28,647 shares trading hands.

Chaarat Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.34. The company has a market capitalization of £75.17 million and a PE ratio of -27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Chaarat Gold

In other news, insider Martin Andersson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,187.10). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 429,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,749,314.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

