Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.49

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.49 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 18.30 ($0.22). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 889,101 shares trading hands.

Chariot Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £185.85 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Chariot

In other Chariot news, insider Andrew R. Hockey acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($12,920.21).

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers; and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco.

