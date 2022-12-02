Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the October 31st total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,175. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

CTHR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

