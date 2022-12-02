Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.43. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.