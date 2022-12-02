Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.32.

Chevron stock remained flat at $182.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,531. The company has a market cap of $352.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

