Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down to $44.35

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.35, but opened at $42.26. Chewy shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 15,676 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chewy to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Chewy by 167.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $2,609,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 62.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.