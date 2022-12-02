Chia 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.89 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Chia has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Chia coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.07 or 0.00183263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a market cap of $180.63 million and $3.89 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,814,090 coins and its circulating supply is 5,814,294 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

