Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Director Bonnie R. Brooks Sells 100,000 Shares

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 5.5 %

CHS opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

See Also

