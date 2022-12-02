Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Insider Sells $4,164,358.09 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CBGet Rating) insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chubb Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.34. 19,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,557. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.14.

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Chubb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.73.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

