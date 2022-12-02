Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 51.3% in November

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHGCY traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. 90,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.45.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

