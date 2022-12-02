Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 51.3% in November

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHGCY traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. 90,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.45.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
