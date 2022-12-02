CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Stake Lessened by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc lessened its holdings in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,710 shares during the quarter. CI Financial makes up about 1.8% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc owned about 0.13% of CI Financial worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIXX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.66. 1,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,887. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on CIXX. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

