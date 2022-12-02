Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CI opened at $323.45 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $193.63 and a 12-month high of $331.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

