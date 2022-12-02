Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $323.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.06 and a 200-day moving average of $284.58. The company has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna has a one year low of $193.63 and a one year high of $331.05.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $329.32.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cigna by 8.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Cigna by 30.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 20.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 161.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Cigna by 22.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

