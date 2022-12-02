Citigroup Initiates Coverage on GLP J-Reit (OTCBB:GLPJF)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of GLP J-Reit (OTCBB:GLPJF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GLP J-Reit Stock Performance
