Citigroup Lowers SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SoftBank Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.