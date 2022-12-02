Citigroup Trims DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price to $16.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded DLocal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.57.
DLocal Trading Down 15.1 %
Shares of DLO stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DLocal (DLO)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.