Citigroup Trims DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price to $16.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded DLocal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.57.

DLocal Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of DLO stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

