Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,015.49

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,015.49 ($36.07) and traded as high as GBX 3,065 ($36.67). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,055 ($36.55), with a volume of 29,926 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,380 ($40.44) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Clarkson Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,833.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,016.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of £942.43 million and a PE ratio of 1,578.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarkson

Clarkson Company Profile

In other news, insider Laurence Hollingworth purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,691 ($32.19) per share, with a total value of £107,640 ($128,771.38).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

