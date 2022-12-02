Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

Clipper Realty Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.68%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

