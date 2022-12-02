CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 109.7% in November

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the October 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLP stock remained flat at $7.32 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,560,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,969. CLP has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

