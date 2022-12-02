CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 109.7% in November

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the October 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CLP Price Performance
CLP stock remained flat at $7.32 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,560,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,969. CLP has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.
About CLP
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CLP (CLPHY)
