Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Raised to A- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

CVLY opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $225.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.