Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CFMOF stock opened at 85.50 on Monday. Cofinimmo has a 12 month low of 85.50 and a 12 month high of 85.50.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.5 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

