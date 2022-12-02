Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Short Interest Update

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colicity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colicity in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colicity in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Colicity in the third quarter valued at $116,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Colicity by 511.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colicity in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Colicity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLI remained flat at $10.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 35,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,280. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Colicity has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

