Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.0 %

About Colliers International Group

Shares of CIGI traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 1.46. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.