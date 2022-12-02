Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,747,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 56,485 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $107,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

CMCSA stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,579,612. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

