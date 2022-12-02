Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

CHCT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. 101,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,442. The company has a market capitalization of $914.05 million, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,483,000 after buying an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,426,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,148,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,487,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,276,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,911,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

