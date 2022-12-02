Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.
Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
CHCT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. 101,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,442. The company has a market capitalization of $914.05 million, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.
Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.