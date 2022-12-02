Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 814,181 shares.The stock last traded at $7.74 and had previously closed at $7.57.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,496,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,456,000 after buying an additional 276,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,617,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 145,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

