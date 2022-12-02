CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Donald G. Basile Sells 2,200 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $11,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,289,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,304,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $5.01 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $382.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 566,355 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,420,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

