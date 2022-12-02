Compound Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.30 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Compound token can now be bought for about $37.63 or 0.00221542 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $273.50 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00124513 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00050651 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00061163 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.25133378 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $19,006,056.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

