Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $19.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 122,000 shares of company stock worth $2,291,680 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 239,736 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,094,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

